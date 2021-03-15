The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT Raised to $185.00

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $140.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MIDD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.99. The stock had a trading volume of 19,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,642. The Middleby has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $172.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.87.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Middleby by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

