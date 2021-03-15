The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Short Interest Update

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the February 11th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $40.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The ODP has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The ODP will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The ODP in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The ODP in the 3rd quarter worth $1,894,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in The ODP in the 3rd quarter worth $37,397,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The ODP by 638.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 58,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in The ODP during the third quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

ODP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

