The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Trading 5.1% Higher

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s share price rose 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 2,039,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,959,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REAL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on The RealReal from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 3.33.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 165,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $4,035,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,243,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,802.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $532,906.36. Insiders sold 553,256 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,642 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in The RealReal by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 462,845 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in The RealReal by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 31,475 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The RealReal by 75.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 408,112 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

