The Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Trading 1.4% Higher

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) shares traded up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 340 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Siam Cement Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get The Siam Cement Public alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85.

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in cement, building materials, chemicals, packaging, and investment businesses in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for The Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.