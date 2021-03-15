The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.10

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$69.10 and traded as high as C$82.10. The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$82.06, with a volume of 3,881,420 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$81.43.

The stock has a market cap of C$149.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

