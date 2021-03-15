The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded at KeyCorp

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $851.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTD. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upgraded The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.15.
Shares of TTD stock opened at $751.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $802.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $715.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 257.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.
In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.95, for a total value of $1,651,963.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,437,224.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,003,618.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,358 shares of company stock valued at $163,697,665 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after purchasing an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,354,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 92.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,836,000 after buying an additional 128,628 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
