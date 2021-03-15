The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded at KeyCorp

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $851.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTD. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upgraded The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.15.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $751.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $802.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $715.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 257.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.95, for a total value of $1,651,963.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,437,224.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,003,618.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,358 shares of company stock valued at $163,697,665 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after purchasing an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,354,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 92.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,836,000 after buying an additional 128,628 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

