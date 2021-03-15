The Travelers Companies, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.09. William Blair also issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.70 EPS.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

TRV stock opened at $157.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.39 and a 200-day moving average of $131.32. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $159.04.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,852,632,000 after acquiring an additional 276,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after purchasing an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after buying an additional 2,754,283 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.