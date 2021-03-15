The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,856 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.2% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $64,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock valued at $257,864,563. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,782,302. The stock has a market cap of $356.01 billion, a PE ratio of -124.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.75.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

