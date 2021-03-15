The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,598 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 0.9% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $138,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 496,922 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,549,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,186,601,000 after purchasing an additional 398,830 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock valued at $257,864,563 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

DIS traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.09. 356,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,782,302. The stock has a market cap of $355.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.75.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

