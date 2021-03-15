The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Up 5%

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.54. 3,335,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,379,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

