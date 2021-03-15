The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $429,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 251,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,070,227. The Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

