The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.91.
Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.
In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
WMB traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 251,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,070,227. The Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.
The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.66%.
About The Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.
