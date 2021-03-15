THEKEY (TKY) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.18 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 15th. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 179.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009710 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001002 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THEKEY Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

