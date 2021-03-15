Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Reduced by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.9% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $41,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 684.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 21,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.35.

NYSE TMO traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $449.65. 36,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,594. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $482.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

