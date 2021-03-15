Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 849,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,783 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.21% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $395,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $449.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,594. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $482.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.18. The company has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.35.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

