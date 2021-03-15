Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Cap of $1.67 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 75.5% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000584 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $125.34 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,259,521,600 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

