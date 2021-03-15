THETA Market Capitalization Hits $6.65 Billion (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, THETA has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion and approximately $358.95 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can now be bought for approximately $6.65 or 0.00012262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00049942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.39 or 0.00666546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00071837 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00026237 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00035513 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.