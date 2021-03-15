THETA Trading Up 42.5% Over Last Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded up 42.5% against the dollar. One THETA token can currently be bought for $6.68 or 0.00012039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a market cap of $6.68 billion and $441.99 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

