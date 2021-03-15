Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.34

Shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 465509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.57).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,106,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 39,254 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

