Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.34

Shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 465509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.57).
About Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE)
Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.
Read More: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.