Thomas A. Didonato Sells 20,000 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE LEA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.10. 6,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,369. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $188.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 107.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 7.15%.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

