Thrive Token (THRT) Hits Market Capitalization of $232,104.81

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $232,104.81 and $4,017.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00048693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.10 or 0.00667418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00072229 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00026414 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00035604 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

