Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ THBR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,400. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,335,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 60.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

