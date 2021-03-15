thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKAMY. AlphaValue upgraded thyssenkrupp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised thyssenkrupp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised thyssenkrupp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of TKAMY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.90. 37,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,400. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 31.76% and a negative return on equity of 172.35%. As a group, analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

