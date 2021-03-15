TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TimkenSteel traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 1376982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TimkenSteel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $487.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.91.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

