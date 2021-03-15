Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,046,800 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 11th total of 7,210,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50,468.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCYMF opened at $2.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.02. Tingyi has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $2.07.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and bottled water, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

