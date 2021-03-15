Titan Coin (TTN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.55 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $184.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 66.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006262 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000105 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

