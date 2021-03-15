Tixl (TXL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.21 Million

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. Tixl has a market capitalization of $20.26 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tixl has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Tixl coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000666 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tixl alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.94 or 0.00452980 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00061389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00051844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00096299 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00068619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.96 or 0.00563187 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tixl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tixl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.