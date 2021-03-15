TokenPay Tops 1-Day Volume of $221,396.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, TokenPay has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $221,396.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0517 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,366.44 or 0.99717718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00034894 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012740 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00074667 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003379 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,059,053 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

