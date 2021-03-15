Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will report sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $8.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.78 billion to $10.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $55.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 318,528 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $18,299,433.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,420,316 shares in the company, valued at $483,747,154.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 858,247 shares of company stock worth $47,118,523. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

