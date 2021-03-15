Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the February 11th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Tomra Systems ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

TMRAY opened at $43.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through Collection Solutions and Sorting Solutions segments. The Collection Solutions segment produces, sells, and services reverse vending machines and related data management system. It is also involved in picking up, transporting, and processing empty beverage containers on behalf of beverage producers/fillers.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.