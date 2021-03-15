TOP (TOP) Price Reaches $0.0055

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One TOP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded up 57.5% against the US dollar. TOP has a market cap of $30.09 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00049917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.36 or 0.00666607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00071619 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026213 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,414,943 coins. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

