Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) traded down 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.56. 30,291,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 31,545,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.60.

Get Torchlight Energy Resources alerts:

In other Torchlight Energy Resources news, Director Greg Mccabe purchased 1,630,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $749,999.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,894,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,593.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 248.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 138,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.