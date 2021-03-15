Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.19.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

TSE TXG traded down C$0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching C$16.15. 260,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.74. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.79 and a 12-month high of C$25.52.

In other news, Director Michael Darren Murphy sold 5,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total value of C$101,494.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$137,934.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

