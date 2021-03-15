Tornado Market Cap Tops $568,068.19 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Tornado has a total market cap of $568,068.19 and $1.14 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Tornado token can currently be bought for approximately $94.68 or 0.00169354 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.59 or 0.00455390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00061457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00051905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00095888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00069362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.77 or 0.00555886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

