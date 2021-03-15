Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Gregory Knowles Melchin Acquires 2,580 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Gregory Knowles Melchin purchased 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.14 per share, with a total value of C$10,681.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$272,312.64.

TSE TOT traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,363. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.40 and a 52 week high of C$4.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$187.54 million and a PE ratio of -9.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital reiterated an “ourperform” rating on shares of Total Energy Services in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Total Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Total Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.00.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

