Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Gregory Knowles Melchin Acquires 2,580 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Gregory Knowles Melchin purchased 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.14 per share, with a total value of C$10,681.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$272,312.64.

TSE TOT traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,363. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.40 and a 52 week high of C$4.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$187.54 million and a PE ratio of -9.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital reiterated an “ourperform” rating on shares of Total Energy Services in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Total Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Total Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.00.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

