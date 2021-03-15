Townsquare Media (TSQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Townsquare Media stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

In other Townsquare Media news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $10,209,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Noble Financial raised their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

