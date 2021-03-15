Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.81.
Shares of TSCO traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $170.11. 8,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.77. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $174.18.
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $145,326,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $95,201,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.