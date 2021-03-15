Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.81.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $170.11. 8,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.77. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $174.18.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $145,326,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $95,201,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.