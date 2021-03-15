Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.25% from the stock’s previous close.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.30.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.35. 30,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.77. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $174.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.