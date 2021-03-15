Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.25% from the stock’s previous close.
TSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.30.
Shares of TSCO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.35. 30,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.77. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $174.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.
In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
See Also: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.