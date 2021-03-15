Traders Buy Large Volume of Energy Fuels Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 33,697 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 550% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,184 call options.

In related news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $99,247.50. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $68,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,455 shares in the company, valued at $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $172,591. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 228,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,190,000. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.67.

Energy Fuels stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 448,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,042. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $921.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.