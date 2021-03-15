Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,806 call options on the company. This is an increase of 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,336 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,883.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 455,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 440,584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 177.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,094,000.

EWG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.03. 99,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

