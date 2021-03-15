Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,201 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,267% compared to the average volume of 161 call options.

ASYS stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.92. 12,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,723. The company has a current ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

