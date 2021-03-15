Traders Purchase Large Volume of Navios Maritime Call Options (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,591 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 752% compared to the typical daily volume of 304 call options.

NM traded up $2.16 on Monday, hitting $9.53. 1,003,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,483. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $151.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.53. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Navios Maritime by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 99,426 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

