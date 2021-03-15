Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$3.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TCW. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cormark upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.30 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.89.

Shares of TSE:TCW traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,680. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$0.42 and a 52 week high of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$561.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.47.

In related news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

