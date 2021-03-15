Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$3.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCW. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.30 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.15 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.89.

Trican Well Service stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,680. The firm has a market cap of C$561.42 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.02. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$0.42 and a 1 year high of C$2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.47.

In related news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

