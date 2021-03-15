TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.71% of TriCo Bancshares worth $17,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 31,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of TCBK opened at $51.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%. Analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

