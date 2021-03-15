Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.56

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.56 and traded as high as C$12.43. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$12.36, with a volume of 464,019 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.47.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 21.31.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.