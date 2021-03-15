Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Trinseo worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 402.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $74.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $75.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $141,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $173,301.94. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,558 shares of company stock valued at $5,637,966. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

