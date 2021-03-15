TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.53.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $60.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,954. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $61.50.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,257 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,321 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 50,619 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,027 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 189,432 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,456 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

