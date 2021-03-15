TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Raised to $62.00 at Truist Securities

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.85. 457,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. Research analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

