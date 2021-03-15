TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Raised to $62.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.11.

NASDAQ TRIP traded up $3.38 on Monday, hitting $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 273,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,954. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

