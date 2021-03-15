Tripio Reaches Market Cap of $5.84 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 47.1% against the US dollar. Tripio has a market capitalization of $5.84 million and $1.69 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00050044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.21 or 0.00662454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00071505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00026180 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Tripio (TRIO) is a token. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

